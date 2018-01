Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sevenup Bottling Co Plc:

* FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE 29.96 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 28.92 BILLION NAIRA LAST YEAR‍​

* FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX 4.03 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 2.90 BILLION NAIRA LAST YEAR‍​