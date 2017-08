June 30 (Reuters) - Sevenup Bottling Co Plc:

* FY revenue 108.28 billion naira versus 85.63 billion naira year ago

* FY loss before taxation 11.23 billion naira versus profit of 3.76 billion naira year ago

* Says no dividend was proposed by the directors