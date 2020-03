BRIEF-Severn Trent Continues To Expect Co To Deliver FY Trading Performance In-Line With Previous Guidance

March 31 (Reuters) - Severn Trent PLC:

* SEVERN TRENT PLC - SEVERN TRENT PLC TRADING UPDATE

* SEVERN TRENT - NO MATERIAL CHANGE TO CURRENT YEAR BUSINESS PERFORMANCE SINCE 28 JANUARY 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* SEVERN TRENT - RECENTLY SUPPLEMENTED BY £200 MILLION OF US PRIVATE PLACEMENT RECEIPTS IN WEEK COMMENCING 23 MARCH 2020

* SEVERN TRENT - CONTINUE TO EXPECT GROUP WILL DELIVER FULL-YEAR TRADING PERFORMANCE IN-LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* SEVERN TRENT - REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER AT LEAST £25 MILLION OF NET CUSTOMER ODI OUTPERFORMANCE PAYMENTS FOR 2019/20

* SEVERN TRENT - NOW EXPECT FY NET FINANCING COSTS TO BE BROADLY FLAT IN COMPARISON TO LAST YEAR

* SEVERN TRENT - RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED TO LIMIT SPREAD OF COVID-19 LIKELY TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MANY OF BUSINESS CUSTOMERS OF JV CO WATERPLUS