BRIEF-Severn Trent Says Proposed Final Dividend Of 60.05 Pence

May 20 (Reuters) - Severn Trent PLC:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 4.3 PERCENT TO 1.844 BILLION STG

* FY GROUP UNDERLYING PBIT OF £570 MILLION, DOWN £3 MILLION

* FY GROUP REPORTED PBIT OF £568 MILLION, UP £5 MILLION

* RECORDED EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF £46.8 MILLION AND PROVIDED £4.9 MILLION AGAINST A LOAN RECEIVABLE IN RELATION TO OUR JOINT VENTURE, WATER PLUS

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 60.05 PENCE, IN LINE WITH POLICY

* SUBSTANTIAL £800 MILLION CAPEX INVESTMENT IN YEAR COMPLETES £3 BILLION AMP6 PROGRAMME

* WELL POSITIONED TO MANAGE FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 WITH £755 MILLION UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES

* COMMITTED TO NOT MAKE ANYONE REDUNDANT OR FURLOUGH ANY EMPLOYEES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* AGREED A HEADLINE ANNUAL PAY INCREASE OF 2.3% FOR OUR COLLEAGUES FOR NEXT THREE YEARS

* SEVERN TRENT - IN YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 WE RECORDED A BAD DEBT CHARGE OF £42.5 MILLION

* NON-HOUSEHOLD WHOLESALE REVENUE -WE EXPECT TO SEE A REDUCTION IN VOLUMES BILLED IN YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021