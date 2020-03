BRIEF-Sezzle Inc Says Expanding Fee Forgiveness And Payment Flexibility Programs

March 16 (Reuters) - Sezzle Inc:

* EXPANDING FEE FORGIVENESS AND PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY PROGRAMS.

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS SIGNIFICANT

* TO GIVE EVERY SEZZLE SHOPPER ABILITY TO UTILIZE 2 FREE RESCHEDULES OF PAYMENTS ON THEIR ORDERS

* ALSO SUSPENDED ALL BUSINESS TRAVEL & PROMOTED PRINCIPLE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING TO TEAM

* BUSINESS OPERATIONS HAVE CONTINUED THROUGH SPREAD OF COVID-19 WITH RELATIVELY NO IMPACT

* DO NOT EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE ANY NEGATIVE IMPACTS TO DAILY BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO THESE ADJUSTMENTS

* $100M CREDIT FACILITY AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT BUSINESS OPERATIONS; FACILITY ONLY 20% DRAWN