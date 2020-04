April 6 (Reuters) - Sezzle Inc:

* QTRLY ACTIVE CUSTOMERS RISE MORE THAN 25% QOQ

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT NOT SIGNIFICANT THROUGH Q1

* QTRLY ACTIVE MERCHANT GROWTH UP 27% QOQ, TO 12,715

* FINANCIAL POSITION STRONG TO WEATHER EFFECTS FROM PANDEMIC; SAYS US$100 MILLION COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITY ONLY 26% DRAWN AT QUARTER-END