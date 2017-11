Nov 3 (Reuters) - SFAKIANAKIS SA :

* SAYS 9MONTHS 2017 SALES AT EUR 219.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 205.2 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* SAYS 9MONTHS 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 24.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.4 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​

* SAYS 9MONTHS 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES AT EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2lKrj5F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)