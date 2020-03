BRIEF-SFC Energy Says It Delivered Follow-up Order Of EFOY Pro In Q1 2020

March 25 (Reuters) - SFC ENERGY AG:

* 1.000TH EFOY PRO FUEL CELL DEPLOYED IN SINGAPORE TO SUPPORT PUBLIC SAFETY AND HEALTH

* FOLLOW-UP ORDER FOR SFC ENERGY, ALREADY DELIVERED IN Q1 2020. NEW FOLLOW-UP ORDER AMOUNTS TO EUR 1.4 MILLION.

* FOLLOW-UP ORDER FOR SFC ENERGY, ALREADY DELIVERED IN Q1 2020. NEW FOLLOW-UP ORDER AMOUNTS TO EUR 1.4 MILLION.