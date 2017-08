June 29 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAYS ENDS TALKS AND SIGNS DEAL TO BUY 40 PERCENT STAKE OF DOMINIUM SA FOR 20 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DOMINIUM SA OWNS NETWORK OF MORE THAN 70 ITALIAN RESTAURANTS OPERATING UNDER BRAND 'GUSTO DOMINIUM' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)