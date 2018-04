April 30 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT SIGNED LONG-TERM COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH GRUPA ZYWIEC S.A.

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANY TO SELL EXCLUSIVELY GRUPA ZYWIEC PRODUCTS IN SPHINX, CHLOPSKIE JADLO AND WOOK STARTING OCTOBER 27, 2018

* COMPANY’S REMUNERATION FOR THE AGREEMENT IS ESTIMATED AT ABOUT 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

