BRIEF-SFK Polkap Signs Investment Agreement With FRAM Fund

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SFK POLKAP SA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH FRAM CLOSED INVESTMENT FUND

* UNDER AGREEMENT CO TO OFFER FRAM 7.5-8.0 MILLION NEW SERIES F SHARES FOR ACQUISITION

* SERIES F SHARES TO BE ACQUIRED BY FRAM IF CO REDUCES ITS DEBT

* SERIES F SHARES TO BEAR NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAYS WILL TAKE ACTION WITH ITS CREDITING BANK AND BONDHOLDERS TO REDUCE CO‘S DEBT

* UNDER INVESTMENT DEAL CHANGE OF TERMS OF INDEBTEDNESS MUST TAKE PLACE BY JUNE 30, 2018