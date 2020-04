BRIEF-SFL Q1 Rental Income Up At 46.6 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA :

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME: EUR 46.6 MILLION, UP 1.9% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

* LIQUIDITY POSITION AT 31 MARCH 2020 EUR 890 MILLION IN UNDRAWN CONFIRMED LINES OF CREDIT AND CASH AT BANK AND IN HAND OF EUR 116 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 46.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STILL DIFFICULT TO ASSESS THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT EFFECTS OF THE PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS

* MAJOR PROPERTY LEASING CHALLENGES CONCERN 83 MARCEAU AND BIOME PROPERTIES THAT ARE CURRENTLY BEING REDEVELOPED AND WILL BE DELIVERED IN 2021/2022

* CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT WAS VERY SLIGHTLY HIGHER AT 31 MARCH 2020, AT EUR 1,740 MILLION (COMPARED WITH EUR 1,732 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)