March 17 (Reuters) - SFS GROUP AG:

* EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL MANUFACTURING PLATFORM ON DEEP DRAWING TECHNOLOGY THROUGH A NORTH AMERICAN ACQUISITION

* T&M, LOCATED IN WATERTOWN, CONNECTICUT, IS A LEADING SUPPLIER OF DEEP-DRAWN COMPONENTS, PRIMARILY FOR THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED UNTIL END OF MARCH 2020 Source text: bit.ly/39Zg6mj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)