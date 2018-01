Jan 26 (Reuters) - SFS GROUP AG:

* 2017 SALES UP BY 13.7% TO CHF 1,632.7 MILLION AND ITS OPERATING PROFIT BY 12.5%

* FY ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN IS PROJECTED TO BE AT THE LOWER END OF THE GIVEN RANGE OF 14.2–15.2% Source text: bit.ly/2nhegpZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)