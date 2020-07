July 3 (Reuters) - SFS Group AG:

* DESPITE THE DECLINE IN SALES, SFS EXPECTS AN EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 9% FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* SEES H1 EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 15% (PREVIOUS YEAR PERIOD: 17.6%)

* H1 DECLINE IN SALES AT AROUND -11% Source text: bit.ly/38pGdTx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)