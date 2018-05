BRIEF-SG Blocks Q1 Loss Per Share $0.18

May 9 (Reuters) - SG Blocks Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $3.5 MILLION TO $4.5 MILLION

* SG BLOCKS ANTICIPATES IT WILL RECOGNIZE A MAJOR PART OF RESIDUAL CONTRACT OF $1.9 MILLION FROM LOS ANGELES PROJECT IN Q2 OF 2018

* ON $15.0 MILLION CONTRACT, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE APPROXIMATELY 30% OF PROJECT REVENUE IN 2018 AND BALANCE IN 2019

* SG BLOCKS- ON $55.0 MILLION CONTRACT, EXPECTS TO REALIZE ABOUT 10% OF PROJECT REVENUE IN 2018 AND REMAINING BALANCE EQUALLY IN EACH OF 2019 AND 2020

* ON $27.5 MILLION CONTRACT, EXPECT TO START DESIGN AND ENGINEERING SERVICES IN Q4 OF 2018