Feb 8 (Reuters) - SG Blocks Inc:

* SG BLOCKS SECURES CONTRACT TO DESIGN AND CONSTRUCT A FOUR-BUILDING WORKFORCE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT TOTALING 183,000 SQUARE FEET IN NEW YORK STATE

* SG BLOCKS INC - ‍EXPECT TO RECOGNIZE REVENUE FROM THE PROJECT STARTING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* SG BLOCKS INC - ‍ANOTHER MAJOR WORKFORCE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROJECT​