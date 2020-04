BRIEF-SGL Carbon Suspends Guidance For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

April 1 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE:

* SGL CARBON SE SUSPENDS GUIDANCE FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, THE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TARGETS FOR 2020 ARE UNLIKELY TO BE ACHIEVED DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* INTRODUCED AND PARTIALLY ALREADY IMPLEMENTED COMPREHENSIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE COST BASE AND TO SECURE LIQUIDITY

* THESE MEASURES INCLUDE INTRODUCTION OF SHORT-TIME WORK, REDUCTION OF MATERIAL AND INDIRECT SPEND, AS WELL AS FURTHER REDUCTION RESP. POSTPONEMENT OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)