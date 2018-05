BRIEF-SGOCO Entered Share Exchange Agreement For Entire Of Paris Sky Ltd

May 21 (Reuters) - SGOCO Group Ltd:

* SGOCO GROUP LTD - CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT FOR THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PARIS SKY LIMITED - SEC FILING

* SGOCO GROUP - ACQUISITION SHALL BE CONSUMMATED FOR ALLOTMENT OF 3.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF CO TO LEUNG IRIS CHI YU AT AGREED VALUE OF HK$30.3 MILLION

* SGOCO GROUP - DEAL SHALL ALSO BE CONSUMMATED FOR TRANSFER OF 49% INTEREST IN CENTURY SKYWAY, UNIT OF CO, TO LEUNG AT AGREED VALUE OF HK$126.1 MILLION

* SGOCO GROUP - DEAL SHALL ALSO BE CONSUMMATED FOR TRANSFER OF 48.9% INTEREST IN BOCA INTERNATIONAL , A UNIT OF CO, AT AGREED VALUE OF HK$184.8 MILLION

* SGOCO GROUP - DEAL SHALL ALSO BE CONSUMMATED FOR ISSUANCE OF PROMISSORY NOTE TO LEUNG OF HK$27.1 MILLION, BEARING 8% INTEREST, BY GIANT CONNECTION LIMITED