July 16 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS ACQUIRES THE ASSETS AND OPERATIONS OF FORENSIC ANALYTICAL LABORATORIES, INC., CA, USA

* COMPANY EMPLOYS APPROXIMATELY 52 SKILLED EXPERTS, AND GENERATED REVENUES OF AROUND USD 6.8 MILLION IN 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2YSGnwV Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)