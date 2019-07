July 22 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS ACQUIRES DMW ENVIRONMENTAL SAFETY LTD, UNITED KINGDOM

* THE COMPANY EMPLOYS APPROXIMATELY 117 SKILLED PEOPLE, AND IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GENERATED REVENUES OF AROUND GBP 6.6 MILLION (CHF 8.1 MILLION) FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 2019 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)