Oct 18 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS ACQUIRES INTER-BASIC RESOURCES, INC., USA AND UK

* ACQUISITION BROADENS OUR SERVICES WITHIN NON-WOVEN MATERIALS, PARTICULARLY FILTRATION PERFORMANCE, ALLOWING FURTHER EXPANSION OF VALUE-ADDED SERVICES TO OUR CUSTOMERS AND CORE INDUSTRIES Source text: bit.ly/2q0qp4g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)