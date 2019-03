March 22 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ELECTION OF MR. PETER KALANTZIS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A TERM OF ONE YEAR ENDING ON THE DATE OF THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* THREE NEW BOARD MEMBERS WERE ALSO ELECTED TODAY FOR A ONE YEAR TERM: MR. LUITPOLD VON FINCK, MR. CALVIN GRIEDER AND MS. KORY SORENSON Source text: bit.ly/2CxCwwu Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)