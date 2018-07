July 18 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SAYS TOTAL H1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.5% (OF WHICH 5.6% ORGANIC) ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS TO CHF 3.3 BILLION

* SAYS CONFIRMS ITS 2020 OUTLOOK

* SAYS EXPECTS TO DELIVER SOLID ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND HIGHER ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS FOR 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)