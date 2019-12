Dec 20 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* ENDS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* SAYS IT DID NOT REPURCHASE SHARES DURING THE SHARE BUYBACK PERIOD, NEITHER ON THE ORDINARY TRADING LINE NOR ON THE SECOND TRADING LINE ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE