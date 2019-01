BRIEF-SGS Expands Its Glasgow, UK Facility

Jan 29 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS EXPANDS BIOLOGICS, VIRAL VACCINE, GENE AND CELL THERAPY TESTING CAPABILITIES AT ITS GLASGOW, UK FACILITY

* HAS INVESTED GBP 7.6 MILLION IN ITS FACILITY IN GLASGOW, UK TO EXPAND THE CAPABILITIES AND CAPACITY FOR TESTING CELL BANKS AND ROUTINE BULK HARVEST FOR VACCINES, GENE AND CELL THERAPIES, MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES AND OTHER RECOMBINANT PROTEIN BASED BIOLOGICAL MEDICINES Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y9u7nlng] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)