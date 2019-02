Feb 6 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* DOMINIK DE DANIEL APPOINTED NEW CFO AT SGS

* DOMINIK DE DANIEL WILL TAKE OVER CARLA DE GEYSELEER'S CFO POSITION AND JOIN OPERATIONS COUNCIL AS OF FEBRUARY 15