BRIEF-SGS SA Says H1 Adjusted Operating Income Up 5.4% On Constant Currency Basis

July 18 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS 2019 HALF YEAR RESULTS: TOTAL REVENUE GREW BY 3.9% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO CHF 3.3 BILLION

* GOOD ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3.5% WAS ACHIEVED ACROSS THE BUSINESS PORTFOLIO, WITH MOST BUSINESS LINES DELIVERING MID-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH

* ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME REACHED CHF 489 MILLION, VERSUS CHF 464 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR, AN INCREASE OF 5.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN INCREASED BY 20 BPS ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS TO 14.6%

* BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE REACHED CHF 49.90 AN INCREASE OF 38.6% OVER LAST YEAR

* CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES REACHED CHF 341 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS TO DELIVER SOLID ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND HIGHER ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AND ROBUST CASH FLOW GENERATION

* OUTLOOK 2020, THE GROUP REMAINS COMMITTED: TO DELIVER MID-SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH

* OUTLOOK 2020, THE GROUP REMAINS COMMITTED: TO ACCELERATE MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS AND REMAIN DISCIPLINED ON RETURNS

* OUTLOOK 2020, THE GROUP REMAINS COMMITTED: TO ACHIEVE AN ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN OF ABOVE 17% BY END OF PERIOD SUPPORTED BY NETWORK OPTIMIZATION