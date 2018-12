Dec 10 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS TO EXPAND BIOANALYTICAL TESTING CAPABILITIES IN FRANCE AT ITS POITIERS LABORATORY

* TO INVEST 3.5 MILLION EUR TO UNDERTAKE A TWO-PHASE EXPANSION PROJECT AT ITS LABORATORY IN POITIERS, TO IMPLEMENT A 50% INCREASE IN BIOANALYTICAL CAPABILITIES AT THE SITE BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/ybzkbhug] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)