Sept 26 (Reuters) - SGS SA says:

* announces the successful issuance of a seven year CHF 225 million straight bond with a coupon of 0.75 per cent and a ten year CHF 175 million straight bond with a coupon of 1.25 per cent

* will use the net proceeds of this transaction for refinancing an upcoming bond maturity in 2019 and for general corporate purposes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)