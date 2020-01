Jan 10 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SELLS ITS US PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INSPECTION BUSINESS TO TEN OAKS GROUP

* SALE IS EFFECTIVE AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ACTIVITY HAD AN ANNUAL TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY USD 22 MILLION AND AROUND 300 STAFF WILL BE TRANSFERRED Source text: bit.ly/2FDy1Bz Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)