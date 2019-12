Dec 18 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS SELLS ITS PEST MANAGEMENT AND FUMIGATION (PMF) ACTIVITIES IN BENELUX TO ANTICIMEX

* EXPECT TO CLOSE THE SALE IN THE EARLY PART OF H1 2020

* PMF HAD AN ANNUAL TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 13 MILLION IN 2018 AND EMPLOYED AROUND 100 EMPLOYEES Source text: bit.ly/2PVLFEX Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)