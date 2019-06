June 21 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* TDM AEROSPACE SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SGS FOR CERTIFICATION AND TESTING SERVICES.

* UNDER THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT, SGS WILL INTEGRATE ITS SERVICES WITH TDM'S PRODUCTION PROCESSES BY OPERATING RADIOGRAPHIC AND NON-DESTRUCTIVE TEST CELL IN TDM'S LEAN MANUFACTURING SYSTEM IN CASABLANCA, MOROCCO Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y3lvorvx] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)