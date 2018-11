BRIEF-SGS Trims 2020 Adj Operating Income Margin Target

Nov 7 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* SGS ANNOUNCES NEW GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* MID-SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET IS MAINTAINED

* TARGETING ACCELERATING M&A AND REMAIN DISCIPLINED ON RETURNS

* NOW EXPECTS PROGRESS TOWARDS AN 18% ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN TO BE DELAYED

* IS TARGETING MARGINS OF ABOVE 17% IN 2020, BASED ON MID-SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH, WHILE MAINTAINING A STRONG LEVEL OF CASH CONVERSION

* REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE OF SOLID ORGANIC GROWTH, A HIGHER ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN AND ROBUST CASH FLOW Source text: here Further company coverage: