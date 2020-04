April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange :

* MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE AND SGX DIRECTED MANAGER OF EAGLE HOSPITALITY REIT TO TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT RIGHTS AND INTERESTS OF UNITHOLDERS

* MAS & SGX REGULATION LOOKING INTO POSSIBLE BREACHES OF RELEVANT LAWS & REGULATIONS, LISTING RULES ON ISSUES SURROUNDING EAGLE HOSPITALITY REIT