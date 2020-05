May 18 (Reuters) - SGX :

* SGX REGCO TO REVIEW UNIVERSAL RESOURCE AND SERVICES LTD’S SPECIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT FOR POSSIBLE LISTING RULE BREACHES

* SPECIAL AUDIT CONCERNS IRREGULARITIES IN CASH AND BANK BALANCES OF UNIVERSAL RESOURCE AND SERVICES’ UNIT IN CHINA

* NOTES FINDINGS SHOW UNIVERSAL RESOURCE & SERVICES & MANAGEMENT HAD QUESTIONABLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES, POOR ACCOUNTING PRACTICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: