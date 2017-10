BRIEF-Shaftesbury ‍cancels remaining 125 mln pounds of legacy interest rate swaps ​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - SHAFTESBURY PLC:

* ‍CANCELED ITS REMAINING £125 MLN OF LEGACY INTEREST RATE SWAPS AT A COST OF £57.9 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A REDUCTION IN EPRA NAV OF 21 PENCE PER SHARE​

* CO NOW HAVE CIRCA. £305 MLN OF RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO INVEST FURTHER IN OUR PORTFOLIO​

* ‍BLENDED COST OF DEBT HAS REDUCED, ON A PRO-FORMA BASIS, BY 40 BASIS POINTS TO 3.3%​

* ‍MARGINAL COST OF FUTURE BORROWING IS 1.1% SO, ON A FULLY DRAWN BASIS, OUR WEIGHTED AVERAGE COST OF DEBT WOULD FALL TO 2.8%​

* ‍WEST END HAS BEEN BUSY THROUGHOUT SUMMER, WITH A NOTABLE INCREASE IN OVERSEAS VISITORS​

* ‍DEMAND FOR SMALLER ACCOMMODATION WE TRADITIONALLY OFFER IS GOOD​