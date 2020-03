BRIEF-Shaftesbury Sees FY EPRA Earnings Significantly Below Current Market Expectations

March 24 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury PLC:

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - FULL YEAR EPRA EARNINGS (YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020) ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - £150 MILLION HAS BEEN DRAWN AGAINST OUR COMMITTED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES AS PART OF A PRUDENT APPROACH TO CASH MANAGEMENT

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - NO INTERIM DIVIDEND WILL BE DECLARED

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - 31 MARCH 2020 VALUATION LIKELY TO INCLUDE A STATEMENT FROM INDEPENDENT VALUERS HIGHLIGHTING MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - FOR NOW, FINANCIAL COVENANTS IN OUR DEBT ARRANGEMENTS ARE CURRENTLY WELL-COVERED

* SHAFTESBURY PLC - DIVIDEND POSITION FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE KEPT UNDER REVIEW

* SHAFTESBURY - SUPPORTING CO'S COMMERCIAL OCCUPIERS WITH SOLUTIONS, INCLUDING RENT DEFERRAL