April 29 (Reuters) - Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd:

* SHAHLON SILK INDUSTRIES - GOT CERTIFICATION FOR PRODUCTION OF FABRIC MEANT FOR BODY COVERALL OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) FOR COVID-19.

* SHAHLON SILK INDUSTRIES - CO HAS OVERALL WOVEN FABRIC MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OF 3.5 MILLION METER PER MONTH. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: