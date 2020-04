BRIEF-Shake Shack Provides Business Update

April 2 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc:

* SHAKE SHACK PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* SHAKE SHACK INC - SALES ACROSS OUR DOMESTIC COMPANY-OPERATED SHACKS ARE CURRENTLY DOWN BETWEEN 50% AND 90%, AVERAGING DOWN APPROXIMATELY 70% IN TOTAL

* SHAKE SHACK INC - IMPACT TO COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE SIGNIFICANT DURING PERIOD OF STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS ACROSS COUNTRY DUE TO COVID-19

* SHAKE SHACK INC - COMPANY’S SUPPLY CHAIN HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED AT THIS TIME

* SHAKE SHACK INC - COMPANY’S LICENSED SHACK BUSINESS HAS ALSO BEEN DEEPLY IMPACTED

* SHAKE SHACK INC - THROUGHOUT ASIA, SHACKS ARE CLOSED IN PHILIPPINES, AND SALES ARE DEEPLY IMPACTED IN JAPAN, KOREA, AND SINGAPORE

* SHAKE SHACK INC - APPROXIMATELY 20% OF EXISTING HOME OFFICE HEADCOUNT HAS BEEN FURLOUGHED OR LAID OFF

* SHAKE SHACK INC - SALARY REDUCTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN ACROSS ALL EXECUTIVES AND HOME OFFICE EMPLOYEES

* SHAKE SHACK INC - EXPANDING ITS INTEGRATED DELIVERY PARTNERS TO INCLUDE POSTMATES, DOORDASH, CAVIAR AND UBER EATS