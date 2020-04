BRIEF-Shake Shack Says Its Ability To Use Its Net Operating Loss Carryforwards May Be Subject To Limitation - SEC Filing

April 17 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc:

* SHAKE SHACK, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS CO’S ABILITY TO USE ITS NET OPERATING LOSS CARRYFORWARDS MAY BE SUBJECT TO LIMITATION - SEC FILING

* SHAKE SHACK INC - IN MARCH 2020, DREW DOWN FULL $50.0 MILLION AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

* SHAKE SHACK INC - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CO’S TOTAL REVENUES HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY

* SHAKE SHACK - DUE TO IMPACTS OF COVID-19, CO’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN Q1 WAS, AND IN FUTURE FISCAL QUARTERS WILL BE, NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* SHAKE SHACK - IT IS LIKELY THAT CO WILL BE UNABLE TO CONTINUE TO COMPLY WITH CERTAIN COVENANTS IN CREDIT FACILITY, POTENTIALLY AS EARLY AS Q2 COMPLIANCE DATE

* SHAKE SHACK INC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH WELLS FARGO REGARDING POTENTIAL MODIFICATIONS TO CO’S COVENANTS, AND/OR TEMPORARY WAIVERS

* SHAKE SHACK INC - MAY NEED TO ACCESS OTHER CAPITAL TO ADDRESS LIQUIDITY NEEDS RATHER THAN RELYING ON CREDIT FACILITY

* SHAKE SHACK INC - AS OF APRIL 16, 2020, HAD APPROXIMATELY $112.0 MILLION IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ON HAND

* SHAKE SHACK INC - AS OF APRIL 16, 2020, HAD APPROXIMATELY $112.0 MILLION IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ON HAND

* SHAKE SHACK INC - CASH RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY WOULD BE SUBSTANTIALLY IMPAIRED BY AN ACCELERATION OF DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY