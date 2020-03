March 16 (Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc:

* SHAKE SHACK WILL TEMPORARILY SHIFT TO A “TO-GO” MODEL IN ALL COMPANY-OWNED U.S. RESTAURANTS

* SHAKE SHACK INC - COMPANY WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* SHAKE SHACK INC - SHAKE SHACK RESTAURANTS ACROSS COUNTRY MAY ALSO BE IMPACTED BY CLOSURES OR REDUCED HOURS OVER COMING WEEKS.

* SHAKE SHACK INC - CO'S DINING ROOMS WILL BE CLOSED.