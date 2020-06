June 15 (Reuters) - Shalby Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.50 RUPEES/SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 171 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 32.7 MILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.09 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.13 BILLION RUPEES