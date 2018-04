BRIEF-ShaMaran Petroleum Announces Atrush Production Update

April 3 (Reuters) - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp:

* SHAMARAN ANNOUNCES ATRUSH PRODUCTION UPDATE

* SHAMARAN PETROLEUM - RECENT PRODUCTION IN ATRUSH FIELD IN KURDISTAN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ACCUMULATION OF SOLIDS IN PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* PRODUCTION FOR Q1 2018 AVERAGED 23,600 BOPD AND PRODUCTION IN MARCH 2018 AVERAGED 20,300 BOPD

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY THROUGH FACILITIES IN ATRUSH FIELD IN KURDISTAN CURRENTLY LIMITED TO AROUND 20,000 BOPD

* CONFIDENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT ATRUSH FIELD IN KURDISTAN WILL BE RESTORED TO 30,000 BOPD IN NEAR FUTURE