June 21(Reuters) - Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says its unit has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for BC0335 APIs and BC0335 granules issued by china food and drug administration

* BC0335 is used for treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in children

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MkoiX7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)