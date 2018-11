BRIEF-Shandong Humon Smelting Signs Agreements With Companies On R&D, Materials Supply

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shandong Humon Smelting Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS COOPERATION MOU WITH CANADA’S DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS, SOUTH KOREA’S SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION TO GUARANTEE ITS RAW MATERIAL SUPPLY

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CHILE’S CODELCO’S UNIT ECOMETALES LIMITED FOR TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* SAYS IT SIGNS RAW MATERIALS PROCUREMENT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH RUSSIA'S NOK, AUSTRALIA'S HELLYER GOLD MINES PTY, SWITZERLAND'S PENFOLD WORLD TRADE AG AND MRI TRADING AG, TRAFIGURA PTE LTD Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2OHHDxh; bit.ly/2z86yVz; bit.ly/2OH5mxk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)