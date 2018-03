March 22 (Reuters) - Shandong International Trust Co Ltd :

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME RMB 1.65 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.33 BLN‍​

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB894.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB833.0 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.173 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: