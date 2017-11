Nov 1(Reuters) - Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a Shandong-based intelligent equipment manufacturing JV with partner, with registered capital of 150 million yuan, instead of up to 20 million yuan previously, and the company will hold 65 percent stake in the JV, instead of 60 percent previously

* Previous plan was announced on Feb. 24

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LRVAzh

