Aug 3(Reuters) - Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it issued 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 400 million yuan with a term of 5 years

* Says bonds are each with an issue price of 100 yuan and coupon rate of 5.78 percent

* Previous news was disclosed on July 28

