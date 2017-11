Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to change company name to Shandong Meichen Ecology & Environment Co Ltd

* Says board appoints Li Ronghua as general manager after Xiao Panwen resigns due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2huiB6I; bit.ly/2hCoVN9

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)